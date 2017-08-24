A man was arrested Wednesday evening after a trailer fire at Golden Windmill trailer park on Eastside Drive in Ashland.

Bradley Johnson, a squatter in the abandoned trailer, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/pills, according to Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford. Johnson was a squatter in the abandoned trailer, which had no utilities turned on or connected.

Woolford said it is not yet known how the fire ignited and that the investigation was in the hands of the fire marshall and ongoing Thursday morning.

Five Southern Boone Fire trucks were at the scene after the trailer became fully engulfed in flames about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials estimated that the trailer was a total loss. There were no injuries in connection to the fire.