MoDOT will be removing pavement from the Henry Clay/Broadway intersection on Monday, November 20th.

This is expected to be a 2 day project. They will grind away the asphalt in all four directions.

MoDOT has asked Ashland Police to block the parking spaces on the south side of Broadway near

Break Time so that they can begin working first thing Monday morning.

Residents west of Break time may want to park further down the block for a few days.