A pair of video gaming machines were called ‘gambling devices’ by Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford last week. Management at the FastLane Phillips 66 convenience store were directed to unplug the machines.

FastLane employees said Monday that the company was discussing the issue with Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer and insisted that the game was more of a video game of skill. The game is initiated by putting quarters in the machine and the game tells you how much money will be won or lost. However, if the player does not want to put more money to the game, it can be ended and a new game initiated – which may or may not increase the odds of winning subsequent games. Employees at the store said players had won money at the game.

Woolford termed the machines a game of chance, which, he said, violates state gaming regulations.