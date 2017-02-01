The least surprising thing about Maguire Scheer scoring 52 points in SoBoCo’s 82-40 win over Linn in the first round of the Southern Boone Classic on Tuesday is that Scheer gave all of the credit to his teammates.

But Scheer’s 52 points – breaking all sorts of records – was not just a credit to his teammates. And it was no fluke or planned attack.

Scheer was simply hot. Had Linn Wildcat defenders followed him with a fire extinguisher, it would not have likely helped their effort.

Scheer started with a barrage of 3-pointers, added in a handful of steals, which led to layups and led the Eagles to a 21-11 first quarter lead.

By the end of the half, the Eagles led 50-19 and Scheer had an unbelievable 37 points.

“The basket looked a little bigger and it seemed everything I threw up there just went in,” Scheer said. “I’ve dreamed of something like that, but never – ever – thought I could have that kind of night.”

Scheer was 8-12 from 3 -point land – all in the first half – for a .667 percentage. He was 10-14 from the field – a blistering .714 shooting percentage. He was just as deadly from the free throw line, hitting 8-11 from the charity stripe. He also had five steals and a pair of assists.

Scheer quickly gave his teammates credit in a flurry of interviews. “Those guys kept getting the ball to me and setting screens,” he said, “they were having a lot of fun – I just kept shooting.”

The Eagles had 23 assists on the evening and Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen said that the game and Scheer’s record-setting effort was indicative of his team’s selfless play.

“They wanted him to set that record more than he did,” Jahnsen said. “I’m not sure they all knew what was going on, but it became obvious in the third quarter that this was something special.”

Scheer set a record for:

• Most points in a single game by an Eagle – breaking the record of 50 set in 1966 by Melvin Lewis.

• Most points in a Southern Boone Classic game – breaking the record of 43 set by Fatima’s Joe Laughlin.

• Most 3-point shots made in the Classic – eight, breaking the record of seven set by three players.

• Most 3-point shots attempted in the Classic – 12.

The Eagles will play Hallsville on Thursday at 7:30. Boonville and Fulton will play in the other semi-final at 6 p.m.

The Eagles girls will play Blair Oaks at 7:30 tonight in the semi-finals. Fatima will take on Troy in the other semi-final at 6 p.m.