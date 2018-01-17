Lee the Horse Logger slowly tromped across the parking lot of the Copper Kettle on Monday afternoon, weighed down by two pails of water.

The water was for his horses, who waited patiently, at the end of the parking lot.

“It’s going to get pretty cold tonight, do you have a place to go?” Lee was asked.

“Right there,” he said, pointing at the trailer with a map painted on it. The map depicts the multiple routes Lee has taken as he has criss-crossed America several times in the past decade.

On Tuesday morning, Lee was still at his campsite, with his log pulling horses still munching hay.

Lee, in his late 50s, is a former Montana rancher who doesn’t talk much – maybe it’s the “media” and maybe it’s the fact that it is really cold – but says he does not walk his horses to Alaska an back for any “cause.”

By Bruce Wallace