Southern Boone Schools were locked down on Thursday afternoon from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., according to Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

The lockdown, Felmlee said, came after a perceived threat by a student at the district’s administration office.

“Our school resource officer, James Gaddis, was on top of this instantly,” said Felmlee, “and he was assisted by Ashland Police. After taking time to talk to the student, both officers realized this was not a credible threat.”

Felmlee said each of the school buildings were notified the lockdown was lifted. “We appreciate the work of SRO Gaddis and the positive working relationship we have with the Ashland Police Department,” the superintendent added.

Felmlee emphasized that students were not in danger at any time. “The lockdown was merely a precautionary step as a part of our protocol,” Felmlee said.