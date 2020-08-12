By Ernie Wren

There has been an explosion of interest in camping and RVs this summer. All one has to do is visit Facebook or other social media sites to see how quickly this recreational activity has expanded. A recent survey of 4,500 US and Canadian households found that 43% of leisure travelers feel that outdoor activities are now more important as a result of the pandemic. (Skift, May 29, 2020).

According to Matt Powell of the NPD marketing research group, “Cabin fever has set in big time, as the lockdown and work-from-home lifestyle continues to be followed by much of the nation. Families are looking for a safe escape to save their summer vacation. As a result, there’s an uptick in consumers gearing up for outdoor activities and road trips, whether local or more long distance.”

