The charge of statutory rape of a person under 14 years of age resulted from a joint investigation by the Missouri Family Services Children’s Division, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Ashland Police Department.

The Children’s Division contacted the Ashland Police Department on July 2, 2019, to request assistance with allegations of a sexual assault occurring within the City of Ashland. This investigation continued through the month of July. The Ashland Police continues to follow further evidentiary leads.

Sufficient evidence collected by the initial investigation resulted in a recent warrant being issued for the arrest of Mr. Christian Wynn, 50, of Ashland. Mr. Wynn, who has not been seen within the city limits of Ashland since the charge was filed, surrendered himself to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department on August 12, 2019.