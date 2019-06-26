A balancing act is occurring for Southern Boone County regarding how to handle growth and the continued need for commercial tax base, while maintaining it’s small town community appeal.

“We need to still be a great place for families, but have more commercial development for increased sales tax for the school district,” said SoBoCo Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Kemna.

This effort to balance takes coordination from several entities, such as the City of Ashland, the SoBoCo Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Boone Economic Development Council.

The City of Ashland is updating its comprehensive plan giving a blueprint for future development of the town. Within the official comprehensive plan is a public participation section, which took place Thursday, June 6.

Participants voiced ideas and concerns related to commercial development. First, the need for retail and other commercial businesses to increase the tax base necessary for school district expansion.

Secondly, Southern Boone is in need of a ‘brand’ or a ‘unique’ feature or business for locals to enjoy and bring visitors to the area.

The process of bringing new businesses into the area is not an easy task.

The Chamber of Commerce helps aid local businesses once they are established, making resources available that may not be obtainable on their own.

By Carson Blake