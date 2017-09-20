Lloyd, originally from Marshfield, took over daily duties at Connections Bank earlier this month.

With 40-years of experience in banking – including stints at Boone National Savings, Midwest Independent Bank in Jefferson City, and most recently at Callaway Bank, Lloyd says he is looking forward to mold a team at Connections Bank.

“My experience is at different banks with one thing in common,” Lloyd said, “they are all community banks. I am very happy to have this opportunity to help Connections Bank become a community leader and be a part of the the leadership here that molds a team.”

Lloyd takes the place of Mike Gallagher, who will return to a sister-bank in Savannah, Mo.

~ More on Connection’s new President in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace