Members of the Lions Club from Missouri to Texas are in the area this week to initiate starting a club in Ashland.

Lions District Governor Bob Noellsch, of Bowling Green, said there is enthusiasm for starting a club in Ashland.

“This would be separate from the Hartsburg club,” Noellsch said, “and they would serve their own communities.”

Noellsch was on the agenda for Tuesday’s Ashland Board of Aldermen meeting. “We want to partner with the city and local businesses,” Noellsch said, “and we use those partnerships to help those in need in the community as well as provide scholarships and other projects.”

The Lions Club will host a lunch meeting on Friday, Aug. 18 at noon at the library for prospective members.

