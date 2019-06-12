Weather Permitting Christensen Construction, on behalf of Boone County Resource Management, will begin a dig out repair of Liberty Lane between Route M and the Ashland city limits. Work will begin on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and is expected to last approximately two days between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. The road will remain open but may be reduced to one lane at times.

Please note that weather conditions can affect the start and completion dates of construction. Thank you for your cooperation as we improve the roads you travel.

For additional information on our road projects please visit our website at: https://www.showmeboone.com/resourcemanagement/Engineering/Projects.asp