Weather permitting, Christensen Construction, on behalf of Boone County Resource Management, will begin an asphalt overlay on Liberty Lane between Route M and the Ashland city limits. Work will take place Tuesday, July 9, 2019 through Friday, July 12, 2019 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The road will remain open but may be reduced to one lane at times.

Please use caution in all construction/work zones, and find an alternative route when deemed necessary.

Lead Photo: The winner of this year’s Fourth Grade Summer Lemonade Stand is Mand-O-Stand run by Marceino Moore and Odin Soderstrom, whose chosen charity is the Southern Boone Area YMCA. They raised $279.40 of $1,678.58 total collected. Above, Marceino Moore and Odin Soderstrom with the YMCA’s Derek Mordica, director Kip Batye and Faryn Griffin. See more photos on page five of today’s Journal.