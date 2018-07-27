LEAD PHOTO: Ben Taylor stands with his dad after discussing his performance in the cattle show on July 18. Ben, 13, has shown cattle for 2 years and has also shown goats and swine.

LEAD STORY:

The closure of Liberty Lane due to work on the sewer lines will take a even longer than expected.

City administrator Lyn Woolford said Thursday that Liberty Lane between Douglas and Middleton would remain until what could now be Friday, August 10th.

The sewer lines beneath the street are being upgraded as a part of building Ashland’s new sewer plant.