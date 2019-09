The Southern Boone Marching Eagles participated in the 1st Annual City of Maples Marching Festival in Macon on Saturday. They earned several awards in the 3A Class including: 1st place in Parade, 1st place Indoor Drumline, 2nd place Indoor Color Guard, All Captions in the Field Show and 1st place Field Show. Top from left: Seniors Chris Felmlee, John Willman, Zoe Baumgartner, Suzanne Appleton, Breana Centobie, and Drum Majors Kim Lybrand and Garrett Boyce.