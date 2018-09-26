Eight members of the Herbert Williams American Legion Post 202, in Columbia, gathered at the Goshen Cemetery on Friday to honor a Hartsburg native.

They honored the fallen soldier with spoken word, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

The fallen soldier was Hartsburg’s Herbert Williams – the namesake of their American Legion Post 202. It is the centennial anniversary of Williams’ death and the United States’ American Expeditionary Force (AEF) involvement in World War I and the largest, deadliest battle in U.S. Army history.

Herbert Clarence Williams was born September 18, 1895. A Hartsburg resident, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 2, 1917 and was in Co. F, 139th Infantry, 35th Division under the command of Gen. John “Blackjack” Pershing.

Williams was killed in action on September 29, 1918 in the Muese Argonne offensive near the French village of Exermont.

By Bruce Wallace