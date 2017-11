There will be a Learning Garden Work Day this Saturday, Nov. 4; 8am – 12pm.

All are welcome, kids & families included of course.

Focus will be on preparing the garden for winter, with tasks including patching hoop house plastic & row covers, removing summer crops, weeding, mulching, painting signs, and more.

Participants should bring water bottles, layers of warm clothing, gloves, good work shoes, extra hand tools, and any snacks they’d like to share.