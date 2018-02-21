The Southern Boone Learning Garden has scheduled its annual spring work day for Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. un til noon.

Organizers are looking for some adult help preparing the garden for spring planting and more.

“Spring is coming and the student have helped with some garden preparation, but now we welcome all families to join us for our Spring cleaning,” wrote Learning Garden teacher Hope Sickmeier.

Organizers request that volunteers wear their work clothes – there will be plenty of dirt! – and there will be snacks and drinks provided.

Volunteers will meet at the main Learning Garden, just west of the Southern Boone Primary School.