The Southern Boone Learning Garden (SBLG) was awarded a $1,000 grant from the 2018 Community Foundation of Central Missouri to support the purchase of a hand washing station in the primary/elementary school garden.

The Southern Boone Learning Garden provides multiple programs for students of the Southern Boone County School District: School-day garden classes, elementary garden club, middle school cooking club, and farm-to-school programs.

The hand washing station will provide outdoor cleansing for school and public garden events.

Membership support for the SBLG can be gained with Individual ($10), Family ($20) or Business ($30) donations mailed to: Southern Boone Learning Garden, Box 541 Ashland, MO 65010.