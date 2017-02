The Southern Boone Learning Garden will host a Chili and Soup Cook-Off at the Ashland Optimist Building on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11:30 to 2 p.m.

Learning Garden supporters will be cooking up a great lunch and asking donors to help “plant seeds for life.”

Tickets for the cook-off are $10 per adult, $5 for children and 3-years and under are free. The price includes one drink per meal.