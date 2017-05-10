Central Bank’s Donna Zumwalt took a tour of the Learning Garden on Monday afternoon as young members of the Garden Cub consumed healthy snacks. It was Zumwalt’s first opportunity to see the results of the bank’s most recent donation – a new shed which will hold large gardening implements and equipment.

“We will keep the mowers and larger equipment here,” said Learning Garden director Jennifer Grabner, “and our original shed will be used for keep smaller tools and kept a part of classroom activities.”

Zumwalt, a member of the Learning Garden board, said she was pleased with the results of the banks donation and complimented Harold and Wanda Cunningham for building the storage unit.

While coping with the temperamental weather this spring, the Learning Garden looks as green and growing as ever and will host its annual Dine in the Dirt on Saturday, May 20 at 5 p.m. The event will be a celebration of 10 years of the Learning Garden.

The menu for the complete dinner will include appetizers, a salad and entree of grilled chicken and smoked pork loin.

The recognition of a decade of Learning Garden comes at a time of transition as the Learning Garden is being turned from a school program which provided its own funding – working from a longterm grant – to a part of the school curriculum in the 2017-18 school year.

The school district will absorb the Learning Garden and is hiring a full time teacher this spring.

By Bruce Wallace