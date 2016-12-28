Leaders from the City of Ashland, Boone Count, the State of Missouri and other Boone County school districts gathered Thursday morning to discuss education issues at the Middle School cafetorium.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee welcomed guests from throughout the area and introduced special guests: Kelly Walls, Director of Boone County Community Services; Erin Reynolds, Director of Family Access Center of Excellence and Lou Ann Tanner Jones, Director of Boone County Schools Mental Health Coalition.

“We have an amazing community,” Felmlee said, “but we have those with needs in our community.”

Felmlee said with growth in the community comes situations where help is required.

By Bruce Wallace