Bridge substructure repair work on the southbound U.S. Route 63 bridge over Bonne Femme Creek, located south of Discovery Parkway near Columbia, will move into its second phase. The second phase will require a lane closure switch that will take place in the overnight hours on Tuesday, May 29.

The driving lane of southbound Route 63 is currently closed through the work zone and motorists have one 17-foot lane open to navigate through the area. In the overnight hours on May 29, work underneath the bridge will require the lane closure to switch to the passing lane. When the switch is made, only one 12-foot lane will be open through the work zone until mid-June.

Southbound motorists on Route 63 should expect significant traffic impacts while the bridge work is in its second phase. Traffic modeling indicates that during peak travel times, delays will routinely reach 30 minutes or more, with times where backups could be closer to two hours.

Concrete barriers are currently installed across the bridge to divert all southbound traffic into the driving lane. On May 29, the concrete traffic barrier will be reconfigured to place traffic in the driving lane. Any additional work requiring lane closures when the barrier is not in place will take place during the overnight hours.

The southbound j-turn just north of the bridge will remain open during the work. Southbound Route 63 access from Tom Bass Road (Route 63 South Outer Road) will be closed during the work due to its proximity to the work zone. Tom Bass Road (Route 63 South Outer Road) will remain open throughout the work.

In addition to the bridge work, a new acceleration lane will be constructed to increase safety for motorists accessing southbound Route 63 from the outer road.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in early July.

Drivers can help make travel through the work area flow better by using the zipper merge concept before entering the work zone. When traffic is slowed or stopped, the zipper merge encourages motorists to use both lanes of traffic until they reach the point where the road is closed, then take turns with other drivers to safely and smoothly ease into the remaining lane.

If drivers are involved in a minor incident, they need to “Steer It and Clear It,” meaning they need to move their vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway or to another safe spot out of the way. MoDOT is also encouraging drivers to use alternate routes or to alternate their travel schedules to avoid the area during peak driving times.

Message boards and signs will direct traffic through the work zone. In addition, a Smart Work Zone system is in place to keep motorists informed and traffic moving. The system uses cameras and sensors to provide real-time travel updates to motorists via message boards when backups occur.

Other travel tools available to help drivers include:

Traveler Information Map – located at www.modot.org, the map provides current traffic conditions. Vehicle crashes and other incidents are noted on the map, which will inform drivers that the road is closed, to expect delays or that delays are possible. The map also shows real-time traffic flow.

24-hour toll-free number – MoDOT’s toll-free number – 888-275-6636 – is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Callers can speak with a customer service representative to get the latest traffic information.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636), visit www.modot.org/central, or follow the Central District Facebook page at facebook.com/MoDOTCentralMissouriDistrict.

