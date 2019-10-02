The Ashland King of Wings event last Saturday raised an impressive $10,700 for the Ashland Buddy Pack, an organization that ensures local children on modified lunch plans have their nutritional needs met. As a result, over 2,000 meals will be donated to the children of Ashland.

A total of eleven teams came to compete at Woody’s Pub and Grub on Saturday, September 28. Each team submitted their own original, home-made chicken wings into contest. Aside from the traditional hot and mild, the public was able to sample more exotic flavors such as sesame, bloody marry and strawberry sriracha. Despite the clouds, the fundraiser had a notably large turnout, attracting a crowd of over 150 people.

“It was really great to see everyone come out in support of their community. It’s important to remember that these are local people helping local kids. All the money from this event goes right back into Ashland,” said Nikki Newport, who volunteers each year for this event.

Photo: Woody’s Pub & Grub owner, Keith Winscott has a laugh and just a bit of pie all in good fun and for a great cause.

By Sofi Zeman