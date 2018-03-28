The City of Ashland Board of Aldermen approved Mayor Gene Rhorer’s appointment of Jeff Kays as the new City Attorney.

The vote came at last Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting.

Kays has a private law practice in Ashland and has served as the City’s prosecuting attorney for the past three years. He replaces Fred Boeckmann, who is retiring and moving out of Boone County.

“Thank you for your vote of confidence,” Kays told the aldermen. “I hope we are always in a position where I can be as brief in my reports as my predecessor, Mr. Boeckmann.