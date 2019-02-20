By day Sam Bretthorst seems similar to most 20-year olds. She likes to read and hang out with family and friends.

But unlike most young ladies her age, Bretthorst lives at a fire department facility.

Bretthorst was recently named Firefighter of the Year for the Southern Bone Fire Protection District.

“Samantha was the obvious choice,” said Fire Chief Jim Bullard. “She has demonstrated the commitment to the safety of the citizens of Southern Boone County by responding to more emergency calls than any firefighters in the 35-year history of the fire department and the dedication to training and participation it takes to provide the best in emergency services.”

In 2018, Sam Bretthorst responded to over 250 emergency calls – about one-third of the total Southern Boone Fire Protection District calls – at all hours of the day and night.

“I was shocked by the honor,” Bretthorst said, “so many volunteers do so much. It is a great honor.”

Bretthorst, 19, graduated from Southern Boone High School in 2018. She first became interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter during her junior year of high school when she saw a fire district recruiting booth at lunch.

By Bruce Wallace