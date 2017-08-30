City, fire district refutes residents’ complaints

After video with criticisms of Southern Boone volunteer fire fighters surfaced on Facebook last week, local officials and a Southern Boone Fire Protection District board member responded.

The fire erupted about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday in an abandoned trailer at Golden Windmill trailer park on Eastside Drive. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames where fire equipment arrived and five trucks responded to the scene.

However, residents in the trailer park were vocal and critical in a video posted by Krista Mays on the Journal’s Facebook page. In the video, the park’s residents can be heard loudly cursing yelling their criticisms of the fire fighters.

By Bruce Wallace