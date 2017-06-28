The annual July 4th parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Lineup for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Primary School. All are welcome to participate.

The parade will move north on Henry Clay to Broadway where it will then go west to Main Street. The parade will then go north on Main Street where it will end. Parts of the parade will turn back south as the Tractor Parade sponsored by the Methodist Church will travel south on Main Street.

Ashland City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 3 as well as Tuesday, July 4. County and state offices will be closed on July 4 only. Most recurring services will be moved back one day.

The Ashland Post Office will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

The Boone County Journal will publish on Wednesday. Deadline for the July 5 Journal edition will be Friday at 5 p.m. The Journal will be open on an abbreviated scheduled July 3-7, call 657-2334 or email Journal staff at reporter@bocojo.com.

Firework shows will be in Columbia and Jefferson City Tuesday evening.