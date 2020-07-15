Mayor Richard Sullivan made the appointment of Stephanie Bell as Ward 2 Alderman after Alderman Jesse Bronson gave his formal resignation at the previous Alderman meeting.

“It’s time for me to move on. I’m proud of what this board has done,” said former Alderman Bronson.

For the remainder of Bronson’s term, Stephanie Bell will serve as the Ward 2 Alderwomen.

Mayor Sullivan has the ability to make his own appointment, in Bell, to the Board of Alderman. The Alderman voted and unanimously approved the appointment of Bell.

By Carson Blake