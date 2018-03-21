The Southern Boone High School Athletics Hall of Fame has announced its inaugural class of three teams and seven individuals and will celebrate their induction with a ceremony on Saturday, April 21 with a reception at 5 p.m. and program at 6 p.m. at the SoBoCo gym.

The first class of hall of fame athletes is loaded with females – two state champion softball teams, a girls state championship track team and four of the seven individual athletes.

The first class of athletes to enter the Eagles Hall of Fame include:

• The 1981 state championship softball team, coached by Dave Gill.

• The 1986 state championship softball team, coached by Dave Gill.

• The 2000 girls state championship track team, coached by Rachelle LeCure.

• Joyce Arnsmeyer Gillespie, 1963-66, holder of most of the girls basketball scoring records. All-time leading scorer with 3,038 points.

By Bruce Wallace