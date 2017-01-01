While last weekend’s forecasted ice storm was nowhere close to many thought it would be, it did result in residents of Hartsburg not receiving their mail on Saturday.

A US Mail truck slid off the road on Route A early Saturday morning, preventing the mail from being delivered to the Harrisburg Post Office. There were no serious injuries in the slide off. The result of the accident was also that Hartsburg letter carriers had an extra-large bundle of mail to deliver after the Monday holiday on Tuesday.

But the much-promoted, often promised ice storm which was supposed to reach Mid-Missouri late Friday morning and then hit with another round on Saturday night never quite materialized in Southern Boone County.

While administrators from SoBoCo Superintendent of Schools Chris Felmlee to City Administrator Lyn Woolford quoted from the administrative chapter of “Better Safe than Sorry,” many went to social media to ask variations of the same question – “What happened to the big storm that never happened?”

A few others wanted to know how in the world area weather folks on TV-stations could miss the forecast so badly.

Turns out, they don’t think they missed the forecast quite so much as most think they did.

The winter storm did hit the St. Louis area and communities along the I-44 corridor on Friday morning. Roads were shut down in the St. Louis area, including I-55 for a part of the day. However, the storm never pushed north of the I-44 area.

“All of the weather models were in agreement,” said KMIZ meterologist Aaron Morrison, “and they said we would see up to one-quarter to a half-inch of ice. That did happen as far north as the Lake of the Ozarks – we just didn’t see much here.”

By Bruce Wallace