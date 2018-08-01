A Monday afternoon one-car crash took the life of an Ashland woman and sent her daughter to the hospital with injuries.

Jesseca Sage, 50, was killed in the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kayla Sage, 15, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro southbound about 4:15 p.m. when the car went off Highway 63 just before the Bonne Femme Creek bridge south of Columbia. The car went airborne and landed on its top at the bottom of the creek. Jesseca Sage was pronounced dead at the scene, Kayla Sage was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries. Both occupants of the car were wearing seatbelts.

Jesseca Sage was known by many in Southern Boone as the longtime sales and service representative at the Ashland Post Office. She was often left in charge of the office when postmaster Michelle Phillips was on vacation or out of the office. Her co-workers were still stunned by her passing on Tuesday morning – the day Jesseca was due back to work from a family vacation to Australia.

By Bruce Wallace