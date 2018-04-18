The Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission gave the green light for a new housing development on the east side of Highway 63.

The P&Z board voted 5-2 to approve the re-zoning of the 131-acre Peterson tract that is just east of commercial property owned by the Richardson family and will utilize Highway Y as its main access point.

The development will be built by Larkin Powers and Corey Meyers.

Tim Crockett, of Crockett Engineering, explained the plat and answered questions of other residents in the area as well as the board members.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace