A potential partnership with the University of Missouri Healthcare is one of five potential management strategies for the future of Boone Hospital.

The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees announced five options for the ongoing operation of Boone Hospital Center.

The five proposals include:

• A new lease with current partner BJC HealthCare.

• A new lease with Duke Lifepoint Healthcare.

• Developing a partnership with University of Missouri Health Care.

• Entering into a lease with Saint Luke’s Health System, of Kansas City.

• Operating Boone Hospital Center on a stand-alone basis, with the Trustees possibly entering into a lease agreement with a newly created, not-fo-profit hospital governing board comprised of local leaders. In a press release on Thursday, the board said they have deferred making the selection until the Board’s election on Tuesday.

In a press release late last week, University of Missouri Health Care said they were honored to be a part of the process.

