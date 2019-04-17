The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Claysville Road Friday, April 12.

While attending a medical emergancy call, the SoBoCo Fire Department received an additional call at approximately 2:15 p.m. regarding a residential fire in Hartsburg.

Emergency personnel arrived at the home of Mark and Laura Hooibrink, the owners of the Claysville Store, within 10 minutes to find the roof engulfed in flames.

“Mark just retired from Meyer Electric a couple weeks ago, and they provided truck checks, training, and the Claysville Store donated meals during fire training, Monday April 8,” said SoBoCo Fire Protection Public Information Officer Barrett Glascock.

~ Get the full story in today’s Journal ~

To make a donation:

Families Helping Families

C/O Central Bank of Boone County

405 East Broadway

Ashland, MO 65010

By Carson Blake