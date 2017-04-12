April 18, 2017 begins the ninth flight season for Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) as this all-volunteer group once again flies area veterans to Washington DC to see memorials dedicated to their military service. Honor Flight #45 could quite possibly be one of the greatest days in the lives of those veterans.

On board Flight No. 45 will be nearly 80 veterans. This blended flight includes veterans from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. These deserving heroes will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, our honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard.

CMHF’s 45th mission departs Columbia at 2a.m. Tuesday, April 18, and returns to a rousing homecoming at 11:00 p.m. at the Columbia Courtyard Marriott. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~