Nobody should be surprised that more than a dozen homes in the new Liberty Landing subdivision are been sold and residents have moved in.

But you might be surprised to find out that developer Bill Martin said, just a few weeks after paving the streets for Liberty Landing’s second phase, has already sold half of the lots in Phase Two.

“We have 32 homes in the first phasse and that many more in the next phase,” Martin said. “We have 214 lots overall.”

And while Liberty Landing is rolling right along with concrete work, framing and more being done, building in Ashland and the rest of Southern Boone County is moving at a record-setting clip.

In the City of Ashland’s fiscal year, which ends April 30, more than 100 building permits will be handed to builders. In the first quarter of this calendar year, typically the slowest quarter for permits, 18 building permits were provided to builders.

South County Real Estate agent Brandon Glascock said that the building boom has created a strong interest in Ashland real estate.

“There’s just not a lot of inventory for established homes,” Glascock said. “There are only 31 homes on the market today,” he said Monday morning.

By Bruce Wallace