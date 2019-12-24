Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to travel for the holidays.

As a mother of two small children, an almost three year-old and a four month-old, everyone wants to see the boys for Christmas.

The joy of a young child’s face on Christmas morning is one of the beautiful moments that everyone wants to share.

Many young families today do not live next-door or in the same state as grandparents or extended family.

One hundred and fifteen million people are expected to travel for Christmas, up almost four percent from 2018.

Being one of the families without relatives in state, I have read tips on traveling with small children. “How to survive the drive” or “Get the kids to sleep overnight.” My personal favorite “How to keep your infant from contracting sickness or disease from traveling and family members.”

However, I propose that you don’t have to travel outside of the home to have a memorable family holiday.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake