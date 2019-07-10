The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following 2019 July Fourth holiday statistics:

Troopers worked 376 traffic crashes, which included 139 injuries and nine of the 12 fatalities. Troopers also made 160 DWI arrests and 110 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

Troopers worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made 12 BWI arrests and 28 drug arrests. There were three drownings over the holiday weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated nine fatal traffic crashes occurring within the 2019 July Fourth counting period. The Belton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, and St. Louis Metro Police Department each investigated one fatality.