LEAD PHOTO: The Eagles will march in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and will be the only Missouri marching band in the parade, which will be shown on WGN-TV. The broadcast of the parade will begin at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. With an approximate 400,000 in attendance and 3.3 million watching on TV, it is one of the most-watched parades in the U.S.

The list of holiday events begins with tomorrow’s Thanksgiving dinner at Skyline Cafe and includes a tree lighting, visits with Santa Claus and much more.

Thursday’s annual Free Turkey Dinner at Skyline Cafe will include a full, traditional meal for the cost of a donation to Welcome Home, a community for veterans. Skyline owner Brenda Ravenscraft said 100% of the donations will be forwarded to the veteran’s organization.

The annual Santa’s Workshop holiday craft show hosted by Boy Scout Troop 134 will be held at the Ashland Optimist Club on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce Home for the Holidays events will include:

Friday, December 7:

• Annual Tree Lighting with a decorated float contest open to all entries. Judging will be at the Primary School at 6 p.m.

• A Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

• The Tree Lighting, being held at Ashland City Park this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend the festivities at the City Park Gazebo and the Southern Boone High School cheerleaders will be selling hot chocolate and cookies.

On Saturday, December 8 there will be more holiday activities, including:

• Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the YMCA with donuts, hot chocolate and goodies with plenty of activities. The library will have ornament making activities that morning as well.

Chamber leaders are inviting local businesses to decorate their windows, storefronts, lawns and porches in their best holiday style. The best design will win a beautiful, handmade wreath from In Any Event, judging will be done by members of the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance. For more information, email the Arts Alliance at: midmoartsw@midmissouriartsalliance.com.

