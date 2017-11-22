The City of Ashland city hall, Boone County government center and many businesses will be closed on Thurday and Friday, Nov 23-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Boone County Journal will be closed Thursday and Friday and re-open Monday at 8:30 a.m. Deadlines for the Nov. 29 paper remain Monday at 5 p.m.

Trash service for the City of Ashland will be backed up one day due to the holiday.

While there are many closings, Black Friday sales will begin on Thursday afternoon and evening, see today’s advertising inserts in the Journal.