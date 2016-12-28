Banks and government offices around Boone County will be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday, however, trash pickup will not change.

City Administrator Lyn Woolford said Monday that trash service will be on its normal schedule with no holiday changes.

“In fact, they will be here twice on Monday, Dec. 26 to empty the recycling bins because we’re certain folks will use them quite a bit on Sunday and Monday,” Woolford said.

Journal offices will be closed Monday and operate on a “mornings-only” schedule next week. Deadlines will be moved to Friday due to the holidays.

Moser’s Grocery will close early on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas day.