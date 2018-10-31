Columbia businesswoman Renee Hoagenson is an MU graduate with a BA in English and has owned her own media business, including Marketplace Magazines in Columbia and Jefferson City.

Now she is participating in what she calls “the most important election cycle” and is running for Missouri’s fourth district U.S. Congress seat.

She knows that defeating a longtime incumbent will be difficult, but says the diverse Fourth District – which stretches from Audrain County in the northeast to Barton County in the southwest – is ready for a new voice.

“We are feeling a lot of momentum,” Hoagenson said, “and that momentum is across party lines. It is very gratifying to get support from all walks of life.”

Healthcare is a focus for Hoagenson as she says is is a topic most commonly discussed among voters.

“I believe we need to expand medicare,” Hoagenson said.

By Bruce Wallace