Four months after the common agreement to cancel the contract of previous City Administrator Lyn Woolford in order for him to focus solely on his role as chief of police, the City of Ashland may have an Interim City Administrator, Tony St. Romaine.

The hiring committee for a new city administrator consists of two Board of Aldermen members, Rick Lewis and Richard Sullivan, and they have made the recommendation to Mayor Gene Rhorer to hire Tony St. Romaine as a part-time Interim City Administrator until the committee finds the correct fit for the full-time City Administrator position.

A recommendation by the hiring committee must then move on to the next step, an appointment made by the mayor. After which, the board of aldermen can approve that appointment.

Thus far, St. Romaine has just been recommended, as the board of aldermen did not meet quorum for the meeting scheduled on Tuesday, August 16.

“We have had 15 applicants and have not settled on one,” said Rhorer. “We are looking for a specific person. Someone who would be part of the community and bring experience in many areas.”

By Carson Blake

