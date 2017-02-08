Southern Boone High School went on a modified lockdown on Friday as the Boone County Sheriff’s Department brought a drug dog to the high school.

The canine unit was brought to the high school on a random visit, according to principal Dale Van Deven.

“We had very little advance warning,” Van Deven said, “but there was no reason they came on Friday, other than other schools in the county had been checked and it was our turn.”

The dog’s search did not turn up any illegal drugs or narcotics.

However, during a recent random drug testing, a freshman student was caught attempting to substitute clean urine for his own.

Cheating the test, Van Deven said, results in a positive test result and that student will be suspended from activities as per the student handbook.

Van Deven said that students are suspended for 20% of games on an athletic schedule. “We have about two students per year who are testing positive,” Van Deven said, “but some in the community will talk a lot if it is a student everyone knows and this makes it seem a bigger problem than it is.”

Van Deven agreed that one student testing positive is a problem, however, the school district does not have a mandatory drug education component along with an activities suspension, citing that it is up to the family to decide that component.

By Bruce Wallace