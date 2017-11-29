A new coat rack appeared last week in front of downtown’s Ashland Pharmacy. And the coats were free.

“A whole bunch of people donated a bunch of coats,” said Ashland’s Kelly McCord, “so I called Sandy (Robinson) and told her I didn’t know what to do with them all. She told me to bring them down here.”

McCord and Robinson, two of the organizers of Southern Boone Helping Hands, have set up the clothing rack in front of the pharmacy and have already watched coats be collected by those in need.

“We need more kids coats,” said McCord, “but we always accept any coats that people no longer need.”

• This Saturday, Helping Hands will have a table at Dollar General to collect donations of toiletries, socks and gloves.

~ Read the rest of the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace