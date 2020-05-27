Boone County families struggling to meet their basic needs during the COVID-19 Pandemic are now able to access diapers, wipes, and other supplies through First Chance for Children (FC4C). With support from the Boone County Children’s Services Board (BCCSB), FC4C, an early childhood education nonprofit in Columbia, MO, is now able to expand the reach of their Baby Bags program.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, FC4C has come up with innovative ways to deliver services for those in need while maintaining social distancing practices including a Diaper Drive-Thru for families in need. Wednesday, May 20th from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, FC4C staff will be handing out diapers at their 1010 Fay St., Columbia, MO 65201 address. Families are asked to bring their own writing utensil and to stay in their vehicles. This service is free to Boone County families in need of diapers and experiencing financial difficulties.

“It’s scary when you don’t have enough diapers for your baby and can lead to many problems for the entire family,” shares Kasey Schaumburg, Executive Director of FC4C. “By providing access to diapers and other basic needs items, we can help to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect, increase positive paternal mental health, and improve child health outcomes.”