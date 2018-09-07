Lead Photo: Baseball coach Brian Ash and softball coach Ashley Anderson cut the ribbon at home plate as SoBoCo school board members and administrators watch. A crowd of more than 350 attended the ceremony.

Lead Story: Heavy Rains Could Bring Flooded Roads

With several rounds of rain expected to hit mid-Missouri over the next several days, the Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be on guard for flooded roads.

“We are on the watch for rising water and will close roads as necessary,” said Central District Engineer David Silvester. “If motorists encounter a closed road, we remind them to never drive around the barriers. They are there for your safety and protection.”

Even if a road is not flooded, Silvester urged drivers to also use extra caution when driving on wet roads. “We often see an increase in traffic crashes when wet weather hits, so it’s important for drivers to allow extra time for traveling and follow the rules of the road.”

MoDOT offers motorists the following driving tips that can help avoid delays and unsafe conditions during flood conditions and rainy weather:

Slow down and use caution when driving in rain to avoid skidding and hydroplaning. Leave plenty of following distance.

If a road is closed, find another route.

If a road is covered in flood water, but is not closed by a barricade, do NOT drive into the high water. Stop and turn around. Notify MoDOT or local law enforcement.

When windshield wipers are needed, turn on your headlights. It’s the law.

Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if highways become impassable.

Drivers can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, located at www.modot.org, or call the department’s toll free number, 1-888-ASK-MODOT, to get the latest information on road closings due to high water covering state highways.