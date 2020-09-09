The University of Missouri System has introduced a new tool to connect Missourians to the university system’s health care resources. The UM System Health Care Finder — an interactive, searchable database — maps more than 200 health resources across the state, from a pediatric endocrinology clinic in Kirksville to Tele-Behavioral Health Services in Marble Hill.

“This exciting new effort will help us leverage local partnerships to expand delivery of high-end care in underserved areas,” said Marshall Stewart, UM System chief engagement officer and MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement. “It also supports the UM System’s ambitious health care and engagement projects, such as the NextGen Precision Health Initiative and the Show Me Health and Well Being Initiative.”

As part of UM System Community Connect, the Health Care Finder allows Missourians to search with key words, zip codes and geographic areas to find the health care resources they need. Relevant results will appear on an interactive map containing detailed information about each resource.

