Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Chairwoman of the House Values Action team, voted Tuesday in favor of H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2017, a bill she is an original co-sponsor of, to stop taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.

“Taxpayers should not have to fund abortions,” Hartzler said. “It’s that simple. For four decades Congress has taken care to include the Hyde Amendment in its appropriations and funding measures to prevent taxpayer dollars from going toward an abortion. This legislation codifies that provision, adding certainty and uniformity.”

The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act stipulates that federal funds cannot be used to pay for abortions or to purchase insurance plans covering abortion. The restrictions imposed by the bill would not apply, however, if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest or if the mother is in danger of death. Further, the measure would allow providers to offer insurance plans that cover abortion and would allow consumers to use private dollars to purchase separate plans.